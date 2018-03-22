As She Poses for Smiley Photo With President, Melania Trump ‘Furious’ Over Embarrassing Media Coverage

A day after a snowstorm walloped the East Coast, a beaming President Trump and wife Melania Trump were pictured in a candid photo at the White House Thursday, but another storm may be brewing inside the first lady.

The photo was posted on Twitter by Melania Trump with the caption, “Greetings from the White House.”

Greetings from @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/mjuHFqglYz

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 22, 2018

But behind that smile, Trump’s third wife is said to be “furious,” according to People magazine, and hates the “24/7 tornado” of life at America’s most famous address that swirls around her family.

“What’s happening is exactly what she didn’t want to happen,” a source told People. “They’ve literally become like the Kardashians: Scandals, divorces, headlines.”

The source also told People that Melania enjoyed her life before her husband became president because “she was able to do whatever she wanted and have her family with her much of the time.”

“She has the same opinion about everything that the public does,” the source adds, “What is going on! Why is this happening?!”

The reports of Melania’s feelings come as 60 Minutes released a clip of Sunday’s eagerly awaited interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

In the 10-second clip, 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper tells Daniels, “I’m not 100 percent sure of why you’re doing this.” 

Trump has denied the affair with Daniels and former Playboy “Playmate of the Year” Karen McDougal, who will appear on CNN Thursday night to discuss an alleged affair she had with the president 10 years ago.

“Between headlines about porn stars and Playboy models, it is certainly clear, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist that Melania Trump can’t be happy,” Judy Kurtz, a columnist for The Hill, told Inside Edition. 

