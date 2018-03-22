Campus event helps bridge gaps between police and community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Tensions between police and the communities they serve are high in many areas in Central Ohio.

Students at the Ohio State University are trying to make things better. They hosted the third annual Voice Your Vision Police Dialogue. Stephen Post, the organizer, said it’s all about bridging the gap between police and the community.

“Police brutality, police use of force. There’s kind of a distrust between citizens and police,” said Post.

The event allowed police to sit down at each table, and answer questions from the community in a smaller setting. Abby Kowarcyzk, an OSU student, said she got a lot of her concerns addressed.

“A lot of times we don’t take into account, on both sides of the community and police officers, take into account each other and each other’s experiences,” said Kowarcyzk.

Kyra Howard, another OSU student, said she got to tell police why she believes there’s a distrust between police and the community.

“I think already there’s a distrust because they are like you don’t really know my community,” said Howard.

Diversity Inclusion Liaison, Officer James Fuqua heard this concern from many at the table.

“The biggest thing is always focusing on police relations and the community itself. I am just trying to bridge that gap between us, and the citizens and getting them to trust us as well as us trusting them,” said Fuqua.

Many of these concerns he too had as a young child growing up on Columbus’ south side. He’s hoping events like this will help melt away some of those negative stereotypes about police and the community.

“If we understand what they do, then that will help us help them. People forget that we are human. That we have wives and family and kids that we have to go home to. Again we are paid to be professionals but we also deal with things in our personal lives,” said Fuqua.