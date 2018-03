DAYTON (WDTN) — The CareSource building in downtown Dayton is on fire, WDTN reports.

The building is under construction.

Last October, CareSource announced it would build a seven-story office building at the corner of 1st St. and Jefferson St. in downtown Dayton. It has updated those plans to instead build a six-story office building.

The project has an expected completion date of spring 2019.