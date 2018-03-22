City of Columbus introduces new parking plan for Short North Arts District

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Short North is a very popular destination, but parking in the evening can cause headaches for visitors, local businesses and residents.

City officials are meeting with the public, using surveys and online comments looking for solutions. But both the city Assistant Director of Parking and a long-time resident said alternatives are needed, but they may not be pleasing to everyone involved.

Phillip Skunza has worked at the Happy Greek on High Street for 11 years, has lived in the community for 25 years and said most of his leisure time is spent in the Short North.

He calls himself one of the lucky residents.

“I get off work at five o’clock, some days I take the bus home, some days I bike or do the walk thing,” Skunza said.

He has participated in most of the parking discussions for the area over the last six years, having heard parking nightmares from neighbors and friends as the area continues to get more popular and heavily traveled.

“It is the people who work nights or get home after six o’clock that have a problem parking on our street. Because it is literally 20 minutes; my street will fill up once I get home,” he said.

Assistant City Director of Parking Robert Ferrin heads up the team working on parking solutions. He said the plan proposal gives residents and their guests priority parking in neighborhoods, but visitors could also park there for $2 an hour.

“Patrons will have a three-hour limit and I’m not sure how that is going to work?” said Skunza. “If they are all coming here between 6 and 10 o’clock, that means all of our residential streets will be packed, because people will want to park where it is cheaper,” he said.

“As a resident I am not too happy about that, just because we struggle right now to park anyways, because it is such a dense neighborhood and it is getting even denser as the years goes on,” he said.

Resident parking permits could increase from $25 per year to $100 a year and $25 for a guest pass.

“That is not a guarantee of a place to park in front of your house,” Ferrin said.

“I am also concerned about that, because I will be paying $100 and I am not guaranteed I can park on my street,” Skunza said.

Ferrin said there are still other monetary issues to discuss.

“A couple different aspects of the plan one being the resident permits, but also getting meter rates in line to encourage the parking turnover and discourage long-term parking at our meters,” Ferrin said.

Visitor will be allowed three-hour parking in those zones for $2 an hour by using a mobile app or making a phone call,” said Ferrin.

At present there are three existing garages with more on the way.

“White Castle Garage opens in April, Wood Partners is building a garage on Lincoln, that will be done next year,” Ferrin said.

The Short North Alliance is also introducing a Pilot Program where if you purchase something at a business, you can get your parking validated for the first hour for $1.

“We are encouraging people to come to the Short North, and we are focusing our efforts on visitors should be parking in the garages and meters,” said Ferrin.

“I’m concerned about this because it is going to affect us years out, not just in the near future, and I want us to get it right,” Skunza said.

City officials said they expect to have a final parking plan completed by May. Then, Columbus City Council could vote on that in June. Ferrin said the plan could then be implemented by November.