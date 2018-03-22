Columbus Police arrest 12-year-old boy after he reportedly carjacks woman at gunpoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say they arrested a 12-year-old boy who forced a woman out of her car at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Police say the boy, who NBC4 is not naming due to his age, got into the car when the woman got out. The 27-year-old victim was sitting in her car at 801 East Avenue when the boy reportedly told her to get out while pointing a gun at her.

Officers quickly located the car. Police say the boy fled from officers and eventually crashed. He tried to flee on foot, but was arrested.

The victim told police this is not the first car the boy has stolen from her.

The 12-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery, failure to control, reckless operations, no operations, and hit skip.