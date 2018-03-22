Did Aubrey O’Day Tweet Out a Photo of Donald Trump Jr.’s Feet During Alleged Affair?

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

New suspicions are being raised about Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged affair with pop singer Aubrey O’Day after a six-year-old Twitter post resurfaced. 

The tweet from 2012 is getting a lot of attention which features the former Danity Kane singer playing footsie with a man in bed. Many are speculating that the second set of feet belong to President Trump’s eldest son. 

“My babe is protecting my feet from bunion attacks,” she wrote. “True love feet.” 

Social media users are comparing the feet with images of Donald Jr.’s bare feet from his own Instagram page.

Inside Edition went to podiatrist Dr. Neal Blitz for his opinion.

“It is possible, but it is not entirely clear,” he said after studying O’Day’s photo and a picture of Don Jr.’s feet. “I can tell you in the pictures that the second and third toes are longer which is not entirely common, but it is not entirely uncommon and both people in these pictures have the long second and third toes.”

Aubrey O’Day first shot to fame as a member of Danity Kane in the early 2000s. She later appeared on season 5 of Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

Don. Jr., who appeared on the show as a guest judge, was smitten with the singer, according to published reports.

O’Day and Donald Trump Jr. have not commented on rumors of the alleged affair. 

RELATED STORIES


Looking Back on Vanessa Trump’s Life Before She Married Donald Trump Jr.


Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife, Vanessa, Files for Divorce: Reports


Donald Trump Jr. ‘Talks’ to Chocolate Bunny While Hopping Down Campaign Trail

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s