Dowd resigns from Pres. Trump’s legal team

WASHINGTON (WCMH/AP) — One of President Donald J. Trump’s top personal lawyers resigned from the president’s legal team on Thursday.

John Dowd confirmed his resignation to NBC White House Correspondent Kristen Welker. “I love the president and wish him very well,” he told her.

John Dowd confirms he's resigned from the president's legal team to NBC's @kwelkernbc. "I love the president and wish him very well," he tells her. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) March 22, 2018

Though the White House and Trump legal team has spoken publicly of its cooperative relationship with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office, that rapport appeared frayed over the weekend when Dowd said that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — who appointed Mueller and oversees his work — should “bring an end” to the investigation.

Dowd said he was speaking for just himself, but his emailed statement appeared to reflect the frustration of the president, who lashed out at the investigation in a series of weekend tweets, including one in which he mentioned Mueller by name.