CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The University of Cincinnati will pay former officer Ray Tensing close to $345,000 in back pay and legal fees, WLWT reported Thursday.

Tensing shot 43-year-old Sam DuBose in the head after pulling him over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015.

Tensing testified he feared he was going to be killed.

According to WLWT, the university announced Tensing will receive $244,230 in back pay and benefits that have accrued since his July 2015 resignation. He will also have $100,000 in legal fees paid.

Two juries could not reach a unanimous agreement on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges against Tensing. The Hamilton County Prosecutor announced last July that he will not re-try the case a third time.