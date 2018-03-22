Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing will receive $344,230 in back pay, legal fees

Published:
Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing, left, (Cara Owsley /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The University of Cincinnati will pay former officer Ray Tensing close to $345,000 in back pay and legal fees, WLWT reported Thursday.

Tensing shot 43-year-old Sam DuBose in the head after pulling him over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015.

Tensing testified he feared he was going to be killed.

According to WLWT, the university announced Tensing will receive $244,230 in back pay and benefits that have accrued since his July 2015 resignation. He will also have $100,000 in legal fees paid.

Two juries could not reach a unanimous agreement on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges against Tensing. The Hamilton County Prosecutor announced last July that he will not re-try the case a third time.

