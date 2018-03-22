Is This the Most Dedicated Pizza Delivery Guy Ever?

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Not even a nor’easter could keep this Pennsylvania pizza delivery person from his appointed rounds as he trudged through the snow to deliver fresh, hot pies. 

Video of the delivery was captured from an apartment on above the scene.

It was just one struggle that was caught on camera while parts of the East Coast were slammed by its fourth nor’easter in three weeks. 

In New York City, a group of kids had some fun as they pummeled police with snowballs. In return, the cops gave them warm gloves. 

On the National Mall in Washington, a snowball fight on a much larger scale broke out among revelers enjoying the snow day.

During the nor’easter, which was dubbed Winter Storm Toby, many took to social media to post memes and Gifs of Toby Flenderson, the awkward HR rep from the American version of the television show, The Office.

my feelings toward winter storm toby tryna hit us on the first day of spring pic.twitter.com/mEcGgXrrog

— abby casalvera (@acasalvera) March 19, 2018

So I hear this winter storm is named Toby… pic.twitter.com/1qqHgquWuy

— Bridge (@bridget_toren) March 20, 2018

When you find out the new Nor’Easter is called Winter Storm Toby. pic.twitter.com/INrbGfxCyU

— Christian Longueira (@christianmyngle) March 19, 2018

Winter Storm Toby couldn’t even get classes canceled, as usual Toby disappoints everyone pic.twitter.com/q4OUsa2KiL

— BarstoolUNH (@BarstoolUNH) March 22, 2018

RELATED STORIES


NYPD Officers Buy Winter Gloves for Kids Having Snowball Fight Without Proper Gloves


How to Avoid a Dangerous ‘Ice Missile’ When Driving After a Snowstorm


Radio Reporter Recounts 4 Hours Stuck in Snow as Nor’Easter Snarls Traffic

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s