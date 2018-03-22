Is This the Most Dedicated Pizza Delivery Guy Ever?

Not even a nor’easter could keep this Pennsylvania pizza delivery person from his appointed rounds as he trudged through the snow to deliver fresh, hot pies.

Video of the delivery was captured from an apartment on above the scene.

It was just one struggle that was caught on camera while parts of the East Coast were slammed by its fourth nor’easter in three weeks.

In New York City, a group of kids had some fun as they pummeled police with snowballs. In return, the cops gave them warm gloves.

On the National Mall in Washington, a snowball fight on a much larger scale broke out among revelers enjoying the snow day.

During the nor’easter, which was dubbed Winter Storm Toby, many took to social media to post memes and Gifs of Toby Flenderson, the awkward HR rep from the American version of the television show, The Office.

my feelings toward winter storm toby tryna hit us on the first day of spring pic.twitter.com/mEcGgXrrog — abby casalvera (@acasalvera) March 19, 2018

So I hear this winter storm is named Toby… pic.twitter.com/1qqHgquWuy — Bridge (@bridget_toren) March 20, 2018

When you find out the new Nor’Easter is called Winter Storm Toby. pic.twitter.com/INrbGfxCyU — Christian Longueira (@christianmyngle) March 19, 2018

Winter Storm Toby couldn’t even get classes canceled, as usual Toby disappoints everyone pic.twitter.com/q4OUsa2KiL — BarstoolUNH (@BarstoolUNH) March 22, 2018

