Little Big Shots: Irish dancers

DUBLIN (WCMH) – NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots segment is back! We are excited once again to showcase some of Central Ohio most talented kids ages 12 and under.

We begin this year with a quartet of Irish dancers that have been very busy these past few weeks. Addison, Donovan, Grace and Kelsey have all been dancing for either 5 or 6 years. They train at Richens-Timm Academy of Irish Dance in Dublin and love learning new dances, even if it is tiring.

These past few weeks have been busy with performances all over Central Ohio thanks to the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. But they took some time out of their busy schedule to do a performance for NBC4 Today!

If you know of Central Ohio kid with a talent that you think we should feature on NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots, send Matt Barnes an e-mail at mbarnes@wcmh.com or send him a message on his Facebook page.

