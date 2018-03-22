Man Rips School Superintendent During Board Meeting, Accusing Him of Bullying When They Were Students

A Texas man spoke out during a school board meeting this week to confront his alleged childhood bully, who is now the superintendent of the school district.

Greg Barrett, a father of three, attended a Katy Independent School District board meeting Monday, recounted his time of torment when he was 13 years old.

“I had my head shoved in a urinal where it busted my lip,” he said. “I laid on a ground in a fetal position while the kids kicked me.”

He then revealed his allegations that Superintendent Lance Hindt was the one that shoved his head in the urinal.

Barrett said he was targeted because back then, his name was “Greg Gay.”

“I was bullied, unbelievably bullied,” Barrett declared. “I started out and I had teachers that bullied me, I had kids that bullied me, even the coaches. I had nobody to turn to.”

He says the bullying incidents 40 years ago at a junior high school outside Houston filled him with despair.

“I went home, I got the .45 out of my father’s drawer and put it in my mouth, because I had nobody,” he said. “Nobody in the school system to help me.”

As his accuser left the podium, Hindt was actually heard laughing.

“That’s unbelievable,” Hindt said.

“You want to debate it? Because I have witnesses,” Barrett said.

Greg Gay later changed his name to Greg Barrett. He told Inside Edition that he felt inclined to speak out after reading heartbreaking stories on social media from children who were bullied.

“You see every one of these shooters, these kids who went in and shot up these schools were bullied!” he said. “We’ve got to stop this.”

Now a successful businessman with a loving family, Barrett says he is receiving messages of support from around the world.

“All over the country, all over the world, people are contacting me, thanking me. It’s amazing,” he said as he fought back tears.

In a statement to Inside Edition, the school superintendent denies ever bullying anyone.

“It simply is not true,” Hindt said in the statement. “I do not recall this person from my childhood. Bullying is wrong. Period. It was then and it is now.”

Barrett says he doesn’t want the superintendent to lose his job, but he does want him to use his position to crack down on bullying in schools.

