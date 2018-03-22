Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Invitation Revealed

You can now view the invitation to the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The invites have been printed in gold and black and issued in the name of His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales.

When attending the May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle, men are told wear a uniform, a morning coat or a lounge suit (otherwise known as a business suit). Women are told to wear a day dress and a hat.

The couple announced earlier this month that 2,640 members of the general public will be invited to their wedding. Of them, 1,200 will come from “every corner of the United Kingdom” and be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices.

The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities,” Kensington Palace said.

The couple is also inviting 200 people from a range of charities and organizations with which they’re involved, including those for which Prince Harry serves as patron.

One hundred pupils from The Royal School in the Great Park in Windsor and from St. George’s School at Windsor Castle will also be invited to attend.

Markle and the Prince are also inviting 610 members of the Windsor Castle community, including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St. George’s Chapel community, as well as 530 members of the Royal Households and Crown Estate, officials said.

