Mom arrested after video allegedly shows her baby smoking marijuana

A North Carolina mom was arrested this week after a viral video allegedly showed her baby smoking marijuana. Raleigh PD

A North Carolina mom has been arrested after a video posted to social media allegedly showed her baby smoking marijuana.

Raleigh Police Department officers arrested Brianna Lofton Wednesday after residents and others began posting the video and comments on the Department’s Facebook page.

The video allegedly shows an adult’s hand from off-screen putting what police say was a “marijuana blunt” up to the baby’s lips, according to CBS News.

The child appears to then inhale and exhale smoke.

The video has been viewed more than a million times and prompted widespread calls for the mother’s arrest.

Lofton, 20, was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana before she was booked in the Wake County Detention Center.

Lofton’s bond has been set at $100,000.

“Big thanks to everyone who posted information about the smoking mother and baby,” police wrote on Facebook. “Thanks to your willingness to get involved, the child is now safe and the mother is in police custody.”

The baby was placed with the Child Protective Services, police said.

