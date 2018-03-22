More snow on the way this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Spring arrived on Tuesday, but winter is holding on tightly, after a light coating of snow on Wednesday in the Columbus metro area (1-3 inches).

Although the snow has all but melted with the aid of brilliant sunshine, the thermometer has been struggling to get much past 40 degrees, despite an average high of 54 in Columbus.

Now there is another winter storm developing in the central Plains on Friday that will move quickly southeast, bringing a swath of snow across the southwestern half of the state. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for late Friday night and Saturday for southwestern Ohio, and parts of southern Indiana and northern Kentucky. The heaviest snow will likely fall from Springfield, Illinois, to Indianapolis and Cincinnati, where 5 to 7 inches could accumulate through Saturday afternoon.

In central Ohio, expect a sharp cut-off to the accumulating snow just north of Columbus, where only a coating is likely, perhaps an inch over the southern half of Franklin County. The path of the storm will dictate the snowfall pattern, which could still shift a little to the north in the next day or two, so stay tuned to NBC4 for the latest forecasts.