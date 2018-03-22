’N Sync to reunite to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Published:
FILE - In this June 3, 2000 file photo, members of NSync, from left, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpartrick perform at the 9th annual MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, Calif. The boy band will earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — ’N Sync is finally reuniting — but not for new music or a tour.

The boy band will earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30. Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpartrick will attend the event.

’N Sync released its self-titled debut album in the United States in 1998. The group’s hits include “Bye, Bye, Bye,” ″It’s Gonna Be Me” and “Pop.”

The fivesome famously reunited at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where Timberlake received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Anyone can nominate a celebrity for Walk of Fame star consideration. Selections are made by a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce committee.

Walk of Fame honorees or their sponsors must pay $40,000 for each star granted.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s