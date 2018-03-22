Clinton Township officer’s gun discharges during chase; two suspects arrested

Reis Avenue and Como Avenue.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Clinton Township police say two people have been apprehended after a short chase, and one officer’s weapon discharged.

The Clinton Township Police Chief says an officer approached a stolen Uhaul van on Cleveland Avenue. At some point, as the suspects were fleeing, the officer’s weapon discharged. No one was injured.

The van fled and the two suspects were apprehended near the intersection of Reis and Como, near Como Elementary School.

