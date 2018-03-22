Police identify brother and sister who were stabbed Tuesday in Hilliard

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified two victims of a stabbing Tuesday morning in Hilliard.
One of the victims called 911 from inside the house saying he and his sister had been attacked by a man who broke in.
OPERATOR: “Who attacked you?”
CALLER: “A man. An African-American man.”
CALLER: “I’m not sure what kind of a man he was.”
The 911 operator asks how the man got in and the caller said he’s not sure, possibly through the back door.
OPERATOR: “Okay, did he hurt you?”
CALLER: “Yes, I have a stabbing gash. I’m bleeding everywhere.”
The caller said he’s unsure whether the man took anything from the house, maybe a computer and that the attacker stabbed them with a knife.
Officers arrived on the scene on Frisco Drive to find 24-year-old Daichi Zelley and 21-year-old Aika Zelley both suffering from slash wounds.
The Zelleys are brother and sister, police say. Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition; police say Aika is still in critical condition and Daichi is now listed in serious condition.
Detectives believe that this is an isolated incident, according to police.