Police identify brother and sister who were stabbed Tuesday in Hilliard

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified two victims of a stabbing Tuesday morning in Hilliard.

One of the victims called 911 from inside the house saying he and his sister had been attacked by a man who broke in.

OPERATOR: “Who attacked you?”

CALLER: “A man. An African-American man.”

CALLER: “I’m not sure what kind of a man he was.”

The 911 operator asks how the man got in and the caller said he’s not sure, possibly through the back door.

OPERATOR: “Okay, did he hurt you?”

CALLER: “Yes, I have a stabbing gash. I’m bleeding everywhere.”

The caller said he’s unsure whether the man took anything from the house, maybe a computer and that the attacker stabbed them with a knife.

Officers arrived on the scene on Frisco Drive to find 24-year-old Daichi Zelley and 21-year-old Aika Zelley both suffering from slash wounds.

The Zelleys are brother and sister, police say. Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition; police say Aika is still in critical condition and Daichi is now listed in serious condition.

Detectives believe that this is an isolated incident, according to police.

 

