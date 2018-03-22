Police: Wisconsin woman allowed sexual assault of children for drugs, money

By Published:
Michelle Mayer (Eau Claire County Jail)

EAU CLAIRE, WI (WCMH) — A Wisconsin woman is accused of getting paid in meth, cocaine and cash in exchange for allowing men to sexually assault two children.

Michelle Mayer is charged with two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child- party to a crime, WEAU reported.

According to court documents, Mayer allowed men to come to a home and abuse two children, beginning when they were six and nine-years-old. An informant told police the children were threatened and ordered to perform sex acts and pose for pictures while naked. The children were also forced to use meth to keep them awake, according to police.

The two children were injected with meth more than 100 times in order to keep them awake, according to the police informant.

The abuse went on for as long as nine years, WTMJ reported.

If convicted, Mayer faces up to 80 years in prison.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s