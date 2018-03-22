EAU CLAIRE, WI (WCMH) — A Wisconsin woman is accused of getting paid in meth, cocaine and cash in exchange for allowing men to sexually assault two children.

Michelle Mayer is charged with two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child- party to a crime, WEAU reported.

According to court documents, Mayer allowed men to come to a home and abuse two children, beginning when they were six and nine-years-old. An informant told police the children were threatened and ordered to perform sex acts and pose for pictures while naked. The children were also forced to use meth to keep them awake, according to police.

The two children were injected with meth more than 100 times in order to keep them awake, according to the police informant.

The abuse went on for as long as nine years, WTMJ reported.

If convicted, Mayer faces up to 80 years in prison.