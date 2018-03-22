Power outage affecting government buildings, traffic lights in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Traffic lights and several government buildings are without power after an outage near downtown.

According to Columbus Public Utilities, a large power outage near downtown is affecting several buildings including the Franklin County Clerk of Courts, Franklin County Common Pleas, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Juvenile Court. The common pleas courthouses will be closed for the rest of the day.

The outage is also affecting traffic signals in the downtown area.

Power outage downtown at the Franklin County Government Center building. Deputies there tell me it’s likely to last 4 hours minimum. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/3UZxA18GAv — Olivia Fecteau (@oliviafecteau) March 22, 2018

Columbus State Community College was temporarily closed due to the outage, but has since regained power.