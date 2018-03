MUSKINGUM CO., OH (WCMH) — Explosive material was detonated by the bomb squad in Muskingum County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz told WHIZ-TV his office was executing a search warrant in the area of Dresden Road and Fairview Road when they found the explosive material.

The bomb squad was called to the scene and they determined it would be best to detonate the material on site.

No other details were immediately available.