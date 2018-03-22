Soldier surprises brother at Ohio school, giving him ‘best day of his life’

By Published:

MASON, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio soldier returned home Thursday, and gave his little brother the ‘best day of his life.’

Jackson Charpentier told WLWT he had no idea his brother would be walking through the halls of Mason High School.

Charpentier was sitting with his computer at lunch when he heard some military-related announcements. Then, he saw his brother, who hadn’t been home in three years.

“It was exciting. I haven’t seen him move like that in years,” Peyton McKenzie said.

“It was more of a … am I hallucinating? And then it was more of a gotta go run up and hug him,” Charpentier said.

He spent three years at basic training, target school and away in Tuscon. The two try to talk as often as possible.

“When I get the chance, we hang out a lot. We hang out all the time. Usually, he likes to talk about video games, so I try to stay up to date on what he likes,” said McKenzie, who will soon be deployed to Iraq.

After he gets back from Iraq, McKenzie plans on continuing his education at University of Cincinnati and becoming a teacher at his alma mater, Mason High School.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s