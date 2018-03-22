Teen taking driver license test crashes through wall of driving exam building

BUFFALO, MN (WCMH) – Police say a Minnesota teen accidentally crashed into a building while taking her driver’s license exam Wednesday.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, a 17-year-old girl was in the process of taking her road test when she inadvertently put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse. As she accelerated, the car went up the curb and struck the building that housed the exam station office.

The license examiner, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured. No injuries were reported to people in the building.

The building and vehicle were significantly damaged.

No charges are expected to be filed.

