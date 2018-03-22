Tennessee lawmakers pass ‘In God We Trust’ school bill

By Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill to require public schools to prominently display the national motto, “In God We Trust.”

It would take effect immediately if Republican Gov. Bill Haslam signs it.

The measure requires schools to display the motto in a prominent location, either as a plaque, artwork, or in some other form.

Whether this motto represents an unconstitutional government endorsement of religion is a question that has invited legal challenges in other states with similar laws.

But the bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Susan Lynn, says the “motto and founding documents are the cornerstone of freedom and we should teach our children about these things.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s