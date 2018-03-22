Two teen brothers found dead inside submerged car in Ohio

By Published:

WESTON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say two teenage brothers have been found dead inside a submerged car in northwest Ohio.

The Bowling Green Sentinel-Tribune reports the Wood County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teens as 17-year-old Xavier Wensink, and 14-year-old Aidan Wensink, of Deshler. The Sheriff’s office says Xavier Wensink was the driver of the vehicle.

They were students at Patrick Henry High School in Henry County.

The Sheriff’s Office says a passing motorist discovered the car upside down in the water-filled ditch shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the car appeared to have left the road near a bridge.

It wasn’t clear how long the car had been in the ditch.

