SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (NBC News) — A routine traffic stop ended up being a life-saving mission for Ohio police officers.

This is Tuesday’s body cam footage of Shaker Heights officer Alex Oklander as he approached a disabled motorist.

He and his partner, Officer Ryan Sidders soon found a two month baby choking and not breathing.

Their attention along with Tyra’s mother, Tamica Pruitte, soon had the baby revived.

The calm event ended moments later as baby Tyra rested safely in her mother’s arms.