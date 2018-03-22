VIDEO: Tractor trailer collides with school bus carrying special needs students

Dashcam video shows out-of-control tractor-trailer collide with South Carolina school bus.

(WYFF) Video released by South Carolina’s Greenville County School District shows the moment a tractor-trailer crossed the center line and hit a school bus carrying special needs students.

The collision happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. The tractor-trailer was driving north on Fairview Road when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a power pole, continued driving and crossed the center line, striking the school bus as it traveled, South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said.

There were four special needs students from Sara Collins Elementary School and Washington Center on board, along with the driver and an aide, according to the Greenville County Schools Transportation Department.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2GbWi3s

