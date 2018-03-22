Wedgewood apartment residents getting involved to change community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An apartment community is making a positive change against violence in their apartment complex despite the negative views from outsiders.

Last week, someone posted an anonymous petition asking for the Wedgewood apartment complex to be shut down because of violence and bad living conditions.

“If the community does not get involved there’s only so much management and police can do,” said James Fogler, the property manager for Wedgewood Villiage Apartments.

He added work is being done to change the perception of this community.

“We’re working closely with the schools, and trying to get to the youngster a little earlier, to get the programming in place, build the positive message.”

This comes after this complex averaged almost a murder each month in the first eight months of 2017.

One 18-year-old resident said it placed fear where it didn’t belong.

“They don’t feel safe,” said Samira Mohamud. “They don’t feel they need to be outside at certain times. They’re like why is this person in my building? Why are they smoking? Should I say something?”

Mohamud is a senior at Briggs High School and while she’s fighting the everyday struggles of high school, she’s also fighting to keep her community safe.

She’s along with other teens started is a clean building initiative. Something that brings this community a sense of togetherness.

“When they are done cleaning and they see someone throws trash, they call them out,” said Mohamud. “They’re like hey I just cleaned my building. All eleven people who live in the building if all of the apartments are taken usually come out together and they say something because when you say something in a group of people you don’t feel in danger.”

She believes they are not done.

“We’re taking advantage of the opportunities we have and we’re making sure we can do the best we can for our community.”

In june complex will have a Wedgewood Festival for this community and the police officers.

The hope is that this community sheds its past of violence and build something other communities can follow.