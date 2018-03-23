Body found in Cleveland trash can identified as missing mother of four

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified a body found in a trash can on Cleveland’s east side as a woman who had been missing since Feb. 26.

WKYC reports 31-year-old Miriam Johnson was found dead in a garbage can Thursday.

Cleveland Heights police are still looking for 34-year-old Yaphet Bradley, who is the father of Johnson’s four children. Bradley has a history of domestic violence, according to WKYC.

Police said last week they are not naming Bradley a suspect, but are searching for him on an active warrant for a drug charge.