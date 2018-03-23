‘Chicago Fire’ actress DuShon Monique Brown dead at 49

Published:
CHICAGO FIRE -- "TV Guide Cover Party" -- Pictured: (l-r) DuShon Brown, Yuri Sardarov -- (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

CHICAGO (AP) — Actress DuShon Monique Brown, who played a secretary in the NBC show “Chicago Fire,” has died at age 49.

The Cook County medical examiner’s spokeswoman Becky Schlikerman says Brown died Friday at St. James Olympia Field Hospital outside Chicago. The cause of death wasn’t given.

Brown was a veteran of Chicago theater. She worked as a crisis counselor at a Chicago high school and led its drama program before winning the role of Connie on “Chicago Fire”. She played the assistant to Chief Boden, played by Eamonn Walker.

Brown also had a recurring role as nurse Kattie Welch in “Prison Break” and one-time guest spots on “Empire” and “Shameless.”

In a statement, “Chicago Fire” executive producer Dick Wolf said the show’s family is “devastated to lose one of its own.”

