Erectile dysfunction drug Viagra shows promise in fight against colon cancer

KPNX Staff Published:

AUGUSTA, GA (KPNX) — Researchers at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University said Viagra cut the development of colon cancer by half in mice and may do the same for humans.

Dr. Darren Browning with the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University said the finding comes after a decade of research.

“The effect on colon cancer prevention of these drugs is really exciting and we can’t wait to get into patients in a clinical trial,” Dr. Browning said..

When tested on mice, a small dose of the active ingredient in Viagra, sildenafil, cut the formation of polyps by half. These abnormal clumps of cells in the lining of the intestines can become cancer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and women in the US.

“We all in the United States have a relatively high risk,” Browning explained. “Our risk of developing the disease ourselves is about one in 20 for men, a little bit higher, and one in 25 for women.”

The next step is a clinical trial for patients who are at the highest risk for developing colorectal cancer, including those with inflammatory bowel disease, polyps or a family history of colon cancer. The trial should come within the next couple years.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s