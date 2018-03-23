Death penalty indictment filed on man accused of killing Westerville officers

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A Franklin County Grand Jury has returned a death penalty indictment on the man accused of shooting and killing two Westerville Police officers last month.

Quentin Smith, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Officer Anthony Morelli and Officer Eric Joering on Feb. 10.  On Friday, The Franklin County Grand jury returned a six-count death penalty indictment against Smith.

“Certainly in this case, with two police officers are shot and killed, and with prior criminal record, and with this being potentially a capital case, we felt that there should be no chance of bond prior to his indictment,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien is expected to address the public at 10am Friday. He will be joined by Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer, Columbus Police Homicide Detective Greg Shepherd and assistant prosecutor James Lowe.

