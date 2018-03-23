Home security camera captures images of burglar in Genoa Township

GENOA TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) –Residents living in a Genoa Township neighborhood are on high-alert after a string of recent burglaries.

Genoa Township police believe the same masked is responsible for two burglaries on March 20th. Two homes were broken into this past Tuesday, one on Jaycox Road, the other on Worthington Road.

A man dressed in black got away with large TVs.

“We are not sure what the driving factor is. Obviously, our ultimate goal is to identify who the suspect is,” said Genoa Township Police Lt. Rich Lyon.

Authorities took to Facebook and posted a series of pictures from a home surveillance camera

“To see if anyone could recognize the person through body makeup, mannerisms,” said Lyon.

But it’s what’s in the corner of those pictures that is catching people’s attention. The family dog, watching as the burglar gets away with its owner’s stuff.

“Dogs will act different ways some may be aggressive and attack someone who breaks in, others may bark a lot, others may lick them to death and others may just kind of watch.”

Lyon says the dog is doing just fine. In fact, it was happily playing outside when police arrived.

If you recognize that man in any of those photos you are encouraged to call police.