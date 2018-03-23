How to Score the Best Deals at Closing Toys R Us Stores

It’s the end of an era as Toys R Us begins its liquidation sales across the country.

During a visit to the stores, Inside Edition found the shelves in the Secaucus, N.J., location fully stocked, with 10 percent off all products.

But another Toys R Us location less than 25 miles away in Wayne, N.J., showed barren shelves, though the bargains there were even better.

Some Los Angeles shoppers were seen waiting in long lines to get inside the stores.

If you’re thinking of bargain hunting at Toys R Us, here are some things you should know:

If you want more selection, buy now. If you want better bargains, hold off.

“When it comes to a liquidation, go there sooner rather than later if you want a toy that’s hot,” said Fox Business anchor Nicole Petallides. “You can wait, but you won’t have as much of a selection.”

Inspect before you buy.

“Make sure you do an inspection of the toy and make sure it’s exactly what you want because all sales are final,” Petallides said.

Use your gift cards now.

While Toys R Us states clearly on the FAQ section of their website that gift cards will still be honored, many are speculating they will be worthless by around mid-April.

Pay with a credit card.

“This may be your only way to dispute your item if there’s a problem with it or if it’s not working properly,” she said.

And finally, remember to be kind to Toys R Us employees.

