Illinois sex offender accused of lewd act in front of Girl Scouts

Austin Ekberg (Photo via WQRF)

ROCKFORD, IL (WQRF) — An Illinois man is arrested after performing a lewd act in the presence of several Girl Scouts.

Several Girl Scouts under the age of 13 years old had been selling Girl Scout cookies at Crimson Ridge, at 735 North Perryville Road, where they were approached by Austin Ekberg, 21, of Machesney Park.

When they approached Ekberg’s vehicle, a dark colored SUV, they noticed that Ekberg had his pants pulled down, exposing his genitalia, and “appeared to be engaged in an act of self-gratification,” according to a press release from the Rockford Police Department.

The victims ran back inside Crimson Ridge and Ekberg fled the scene.

Detectives from Rockford Police’s Sensitive Crimes Unit were able to identify Ekberg based on surveillance footage. Ekberg is a registered sex offender.

On Thursday, Ekberg turned himself in to authorities. He’s charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

