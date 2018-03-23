In case of school shooter, Pennsylvania district arms each classroom with 5-pound bucket of stones

A bucket full of rocks. (Graphic via WTEN)

SCHUYLKILL CO., PA (WCMH) — A Pennsylvania school superintendent says each classroom in his district has been equipped with a bucket of stones to use as a last line of defense against school shooters.

Dr. David Helsel, superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District, testified before Pennsylvania’s House Education Committee in Harrisburg last week, as local station WNEP reports.

“Every classroom has been equipped with a five-gallon bucket of river stone. If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full students armed with rocks and they will be stoned,” Helsel said before the committee.

Helsel added that his teachers, students, and staff have been given active shooter training, and they routinely hold drills for active shooter simulations. He said the rocks are seen as a last resort.

A senior at the high school told WNEP he and other students like the plan, saying rocks are “better than books and pencils” when it comes to protection.

