Jaelynn Willey, Who Was Shot by Maryland High School Classmate, Dies at 16

Maryland teenager Jaelynn Willey, who was shot at her high school earlier this week, has died after she was taken off life support.

Willey, 16, died late Thursday night, hours after her parents made the heart-wrenching decision.

“As of now Jaelynn is still on life support, but she will not make it,” Jaelynn’s mom, Melissa Wiley, told reporters on Thursday. “We will be taking her off life support this evening. She has no life left in her.”

Willey was critically wounded Tuesday when officials say 17-year-old Austin Rollins shot her with his father’s legally owned firearm at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County.

School resource officer Blaine Gaskill responded within moments of the Great Mills shooting and opened fire.

Rollins was shot — it remains unclear whether it was by Gaskill or his own hand — and killed.

Police investigators said in a statement that “all indications suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence.”

Reports have since emerged that Jaelynn had been in a relationship with Rollins until recently.

Jaelynn was declared dead at 11:30 p.m., family said in a statement.

A YouCaring fundraiser has been set up to help the Willeys financially in their time of need.

As of Friday morning, more than $75,000 had been raised.

