Man accuses superintendent of bullying 35 years later during school board meeting

KATY, TX (KPRC) — What started as a routine school board meeting in Katy, Texas turned out to be anything but ordinary when a man stepped up to the microphone during the public comment portion and accused the school district’s superintendent of bullying him more than three decades ago.

“My name is Greg Barrett,” he told the board. “I was bullied, unbelievably bullied.”

Barrett told board members about an incident that took place in the late 1970s, when he was in junior high school, when his face was shoved into a urinal and his lip cut by bullies. He said the school did nothing so he went home, put a gun his mouth and thought about suicide.

“Because at this point, I had nobody,” he said.

As jarring as his statement was, Barrett ended his time at the lectern by accusing Katy ISD Superintendent Lance Hindt of being his tormentor.

“Lance, you were the one that shoved my head in the urinal,” the man said.

He then walked off as Hindt shook his head and seemed to laugh.

Barrett said the bullying was a result of his last name, which was Gay when he was in junior high. He said his parents moved from Katy for a year and changed his last name.

“My parents changed my name in the school — not legally, but in the school, to Greg Barrett,” he said.

He said when he returned to Katy as a high school freshman, the name change stopped the bullying but didn’t erase the pain.

A day after Barrett’s statement hit the internet, Hindt fired back in a written statement.

It was difficult for me to listen to a gentleman Monday night recount a bullying incident he said occurred more than 35 years ago. As superintendent in three school districts in Texas, I have always tried to create an environment where every student is safe — physically and emotionally. But when an individual impugns my character and reputation as the instigator of those actions, I am disappointed because it simply is not true. I do not recall this person from my childhood. “I did not graduate from the same high school as Mr. Barrett, though we did attend the same junior high in 1978. And my junior high principal — Mr. McMeans — would never have let me (or anyone else) get away with the actions he described. “I do not suggest that Mr. Barrett was not bullied, only that I was not part of it. Bullying is wrong. Period. It was then and it is today. At Katy ISD, we are always looking for ways to make our campuses and our students safe. I am proud to lead a district that is not afraid to confront bullying behavior – whether in person or online. We are always challenging our teachers and principals to identify harmful behavior and to intervene as necessary.”

Barrett told KPRC he felt it was necessary to come forward after finding the website A Better Legacy, which is run by a father who said his children were bullied in Katy Independent School District. Barrett said he doesn’t want Hindt to lose his job — he just wants an apology.

“The whole thing is I want to help other kids, and I hope this message gets out there so that it may save somebody’s life,” Barrett said.