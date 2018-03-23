Meghan Markle Rocks Fashionably Messy Hairdo During Public Appearance

Meghan Markle was chic and casual as she appeared with Prince Harry in Northern Ireland Friday. 

The couple visited Titanic Belfast’s interactive galleries and the former Suits actress’ hair was practical for a windy day in the region.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s last visit in Northern Ireland today was to the @TitanicBelfast, one of the world’s leading tourist attractions. pic.twitter.com/2jbgQ2sAvY

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2018

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle walked through @TitanicBelfast’s interactive galleries which tell Titanic’s story – from her conception in Belfast in the early 1900s, through her construction and launch to her maiden voyage. pic.twitter.com/RJ0FZEG5GR

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2018

Markle fought to keep her hair out of her face and eventually tied it in a messy bun off the back of her head. 

Markle wore a deep green skirt and her cream sweater is from Victoria Beckham’s fashion collection. She wore a sand-colored wide lapel overcoat. She paired the outfit with classic Jimmy Choo pumps in brown velvet and a cognac-colored handbag. 

Titanic Belfast is the location where the RMS Titanic was built. The facility features nine interactive galleries that explore the construction and history of the doomed ocean liner.

Prior to going to the Titanic exhibit, the couple was given a raucous welcome before an audience of students at Catalyst Inc. where they spoke to some of the young entrepreneurs being supported by the nonprofit organization.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle then visited the Belfast campus of Northern Ireland’s next generation science park, @CatalystIncHQ, to meet some of Northern Ireland’s brightest young entrepreneurs and innovators. pic.twitter.com/OUgBw4FUDE

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2018

Prince Harry meets crowds waiting outside The Crown in Belfast. pic.twitter.com/qdmdVW2kIt

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2018

Ms. Markle receives a posy from a member of the public on Great Victoria Street in Belfast. pic.twitter.com/n6Hv67TG7C

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2018

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle speak to some of the entrepreneurs being supported by the not-for-profit @CatalystIncHQ, and are shown their products and inventions. pic.twitter.com/1n1NYsjrQl

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2018

