Missing family of 4 found dead in tourist area of Tulum, Mexico

WOI Published:
The Sharp family (Photo via Facebook)

CRESTON, IA (WOI) – Iowa investigators have confirmed that the Sharp family from Creston was found dead in their condo in Mexico.

The family of 4 were found dead in a condominium of the Bahía Príncipe tourist complex in Tulum.

The family was vacationing in Mexico earlier this month. Their names are Kevin, Amy, Sterling, and Adrianna Sharp.

Autopsies were being performed by Mexican authorities. The manner of death has not been determined yet. WOI is working to contact the family and friends of the Sharps.

The family was expected back in the United States on Wednesday to attend a college basketball game on Thursday. When family members didn’t hear from the Sharps, they contacted authorities right away.

This post was updated on Facebook:

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s