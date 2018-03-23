Mother charged after stillborn twins found in suitcase abandoned in ditch

CROSS CO., AK (WCMH) — An Arkansas woman is facing felony charges after her two stillborn twins were found in an abandoned suitcase last month.

According to WREG, Keysheonna Reed, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse after her stillborn twins, one boy and one girl, were found dead inside of a purple suitcase that was left in a ditch along a county road.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab said Reed was about 32 to 36 weeks along when the twins were born dead inside the womb.

Reeds family said she has three other children and no one in the family knew she was pregnant with twins.

“No one knew she was pregnant, and if I did, I would have encouraged her to go to the doctor,” Reeds grandmother Lillie Sanders said.

The twins were found inside the suitcase on Feb. 16 by a passerby. Investigators were able to track down the owners of the suitcase, which eventually led them to Reed.

Sanders asked that people avoid judging her granddaughter.

“Keysheonna is a loving mother to her kids. Everybody makes mistakes,” Sanders said. “God got [sick] the last say-so. So all you people that’s trying to judge my granddaughter, y’all don’t know nothing about her. Y’all don’t know what she was going through.”

