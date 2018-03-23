Ohio fertility clinic rules out inappropriate access to tank area

FEBRUARY 28: A donated human embryo is seen through a microscope at the La Jolla IVF Clinic February 28, 2007 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — An Ohio fertility clinic where thousands of frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged in a storage tank failure says it’s ruled out any inappropriate physical access to its storage tanks area.

University Hospitals in suburban Cleveland also said in the letter this week to clinic patients that it doesn’t think there was a hack into its computers, but has made no final determination on that. The hospital says it hasn’t discovered what caused the March 4 tank failure that potentially destroyed as many as 2,000 eggs and embryos.

It says all aspects of the situation are being examined.

Another tank failure happened the same day at a clinic in San Francisco.

University Hospitals says it has bought new tanks with new alarms from a different supplier.

