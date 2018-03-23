Ohio State students living off-campus get safety tips at annual expo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The majority of students who come to The Ohio State University come from suburban or rural backgrounds. Events like Friday’s Off-Campus Living Expo try to teach them what it’s like to live in an urban setting. Police say alertness and preparedness are key to minimizing the risk of becoming a victim of a crime.

Detective Cassandra Shaffer with OSU Police says any sound admitting device is a great tool to deter criminals.

Off Campus and Commuter Student Services gives out thousands of door and window alarms for free to Ohio State students for their homes every year, along with other helpful tips and services.

Second-year student Ryane Sergent moved to Columbus from Hawaii. She found the expo informative as she starts planning for off-campus living.

“There’s a big difference,” said Sergent. “The crime notifications, I do get them pretty often.”

“There are big city problems here in the Columbus campus area, so do yourself a favor and maybe educate yourself with the news. Make sure you’re following the emergency management from the Ohio State University Police division or the Department of Public Safety,” Shaffer said.

Detective Shaffer recommends walking within ear shot of another group or person if you’re walking alone, calling or texting someone before you leave a location rather than being on the phone and distracted during your walk. She also suggests taking self-defense courses that are offered by OSU PD so students can be physically ready if need be.

“I have pepper spray on me, and I have a taser as well that I carry on me sometimes. If I’m walking around at night, I always look around and be aware of where I’m at,” Sergent added.

Ride-share programs have also been a point of off campus crimes in the recent years. The university has their own “safe ride program” students can use. However, if they’re using services like Lyft or Uber, Detective Shaffer reminds students to make sure they sit in the back seat, track the vehicle on GPS, and make sure the car they get into matches the license plate and description on their app.