OSU students and staff shave heads for childhood cancer research

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More children are lost to cancer than any other disease in America.

A local college student whose mother was diagnosed with cancer at 12-years-old is challenging Ohio State University students and staff to shave their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research.

The money goes to an organization called the St. Baldrick’s Foundation Battle of the Bald.

Organizer Houston Hickey has been shaving his head for his family and other children for a decade and he said it is all for a good cause.

“She had non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at an early age and had cancer three times since then because of the treatment they gave her. So I am shaving my head for her,” Hickey said.

It was a perfect spring day to go bald on the Ohio Union plaza where the event was held.

“That feels weird,” said Laura Peranic. She and her family travel several hours to get her head shaved.

Hickey spoke with his mother on the phone before he had his head shaved. He said her battle has had a profound effect on him. “I love you too mom.”

“I feel like hair is just hair it will grow back, but the money we are raising will go to a good cause and it is totally worth it,” Hickey said.

Several women joined Houston with the bald-look, including Peranic, so why did go bald?

“Because I work with kids and I cannot imagine losing any of them, especially not to cancer,” she said.

Hickey is an OSU sophomore who has been honored by the Baldrick Foundation for his fundraising for childhood cancer research.

“It is good to honor what my mom went through and make sure nobody goes through that,” Hickey said.

His student-lead organization has raised $30,000 over the last two years. The Baldrick’s Foundation said in a press release only 3% of the funds raised are used for administrative costs.