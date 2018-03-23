OSU students getting ready for Columbus ‘March For Our Lives’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University students are getting prepared for the Columbus March For Our Lives.

Students for Education Reform hosted a sign making even at the Ohio Union. Students were given free posterboard and markers to make their signs for the Columbus March For Our Lives.

“This is one of those points in history where you decide what side do you land on,” said one Ohio State student organizer Leah Kessler.

The room was filled with students who are on the side of the gun control reform.

As they create signs for the Columbus March For Our Lives, their hearts and minds are with the victims of Parkland Florida.

“People are scared,” said Kessler. “Kids are scared.”

With each stroke of a pencil or marker, they place their passion on this white poster boards and hope people across the nation will see.

“My sign says ‘no more silence, end gun violence,'” said OSU freshman Marcus Becker.

Second-year student Erin Wise sign said, ‘This teacher will not be armed because I don’t support that.”

Wise, along with another second-year student Olivia Craig are future teachers. They want to see action now and don’t believe the answer involves putting guns in educators’ hands.

“I really just don’t think in general there’s places for guns in schools anywhere,” said Craig.

Wise added, “They shouldn’t be near the reach of students that’s the safety issue.”

There was a high school junior who attended the event and says enough is enough.

“We’re not asking for change we’re demanding it,” said high school junior Bri VanFossen. “We’re just a bunch of kids walking around every day not knowing if it’s going to be our last. We go to school and we don’t know if we’re going to walk out.”

Students also wrote messages on a paper gun which will be placed into a bonfire on April 21 as a symbol of students pushing for gun reform.