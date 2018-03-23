Sheriff: Florida woman attacked husband after he forgot anniversary

By Published:

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested after she was accused of attacking her husband when he forgot their wedding anniversary.

Carol Stone, 35,  was arrested and charged with domestic battery Wednesday after deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said she smacked her husband in the head and face and scratched his neck and chest.

Stone admitted that they got into an argument over his forgetfulness.

But an affidavit said that Stone’s husband recorded the attack and gave the evidence to deputies.

Police said that during the argument, Stone pushed her husband on the ground and went crazy on him.

There was no word on how long they had been married.

