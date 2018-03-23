Smoke detectors recall: Kidde units might not detect smoke

By Published:

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) — Nearly 500,000 smoke detectors that might not be able to detect smoke are being recalled by a company based in North Carolina.

The News & Observer reports the company Kidde has issued a recall for models PI2010 and PI9010 due to a manufacturer defect. These models were sold nationwide and online from September 2016 through this January for $20 to $40. Model numbers can be found on the back of the units.

“This poses an immediate and dangerous risk … as properly functioning smoke alarms are a life-saving tool from the dangers of fire-related incidents and smoke inhalation. In 2016, more than 14,000 accidental structure fires were reported to the Florida Fire Incident Reporting System which resulted in 201 civilian fatalities. I advise all fire prevention advocates across our state to immediately spread awareness of this recall,” Florida State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said.

Kidde also recalled 38 million fire extinguishers last year. They had a design flaw that could have prevented them from working and parts of the extinguisher could detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.

Those with affected smoke alarms can register for replacements by calling 833-551-7739 or visiting this website.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s