South Carolina mom accused of hitting man who complained about her crying baby at restaurant

WBTV Published:
Shacoya Long (Rock Hill Police Department)

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) — A Rock Hill woman was arrested after police say she hit a man who was complaining about her crying baby at a local restaurant.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Luke’s Sports Bar on Herlong Avenue. According to the report, 25-year-old Shacoya Latresa Long was having dinner with her mother and her baby when the child started to cry.

After about 30 minutes of the baby crying, the report states, a 55-year-old man sitting at a nearby table told Long, “I can’t even hear myself talk.”

Long told police she became upset, began to curse at the man, and “in frustration swung at him.”

The man and a waitress told officers that Long began was yelling and cursing, and was told she couldn’t speak that way in the restaurant and that police were being called. That’s when they say Long walked over to the man and struck him on the side of his face.

Long was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s