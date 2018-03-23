Speed limits not actually enforced by aircraft in Virginia

By Published:
Undated photo shows a "speed limit enforced by aircraft" sign on the side of a Virginia highway. (Credit: Ryan Blanding/flickr).

BRISTOL, VA (AP) — There are 425 highway signs in Virginia that proudly proclaim “Speed limit enforced by aircraft,” and they’re all lying.

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says her department hasn’t aerially enforced the speed limit for more than five years.

Geller says enforcing speed limits from the sky takes a lot of resources. She says the Cessna planes used by the program cost $150 per hour to operate, in addition to pilots, training, computer software, troopers and cars on the ground.

Geller tells the Bristol Herald Courier the signs are legally required to stay up because the program is still on the books and could be reinstated if funding becomes available.

Maryland also stopped enforcing speed limits by plane, ending its program in 2012.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s