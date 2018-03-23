The Wild Tahoe Weekend Where Trump Allegedly Hosted Karen McDougal, Met Stormy Daniels

Karen McDougal says she had no idea Donald Trump was possibly seeing another woman while they were having an alleged affair.

“It makes sense,” she told Anderson Cooper Thursday night on CNN. “If he’s doing it behind his wife’s back, why would he not do it behind my back?”

McDougal says Trump invited her to that wild weekend at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006, the same weekend where he allegedly met adult film star Stormy Daniels.

She says she was staying with Trump at a penthouse suite at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino which was a discreet distance from where the tournament was being held.

“He came in one day and said, ‘Oh, there’s a bunch of porn stars out there, they were wanting pictures of me,’ and I said, ‘Oh, that’s cute,'” she claimed.

One of those porn stars was Daniels, who claims she also had a sexual encounter that weekend with Donald Trump.

“My first thought was, ‘How could she have been with him when I was with him?’ The only time we weren’t together on that particular trip was when he was on the golf course golfing. I went to every event, every after-thing, parties, daytime things. I was there. That’s why I can’t understand,” she said.

Journalist Ben Schreckinger wrote about the wild weekend for GQ magazine.

“It’s a party atmosphere. There are some of the biggest celebrities in the United States,” he said. “They’re golfing during the day, then there’s a casino at night. All sorts of after parties, so it’s a pretty wild, raucous atmosphere.”

Porn star Alana Evans was also there and told Inside Edition: “We would be there to have fun, smile, make sure that the attendees would have a good time.”

The next day, she asked her friend, Stormy Daniels, about her encounter with Trump.

“It was at that point that Stormy tells me, ‘Picture this: Donald Trump chases me around his hotel room in his tighty whities,'” she recalled.

McDougal is still baffled it happened without her knowledge.

“I can’t imagine where he found the time except for the day I left,” she said. “So, it’s kind of like how? How did this happen?”

Both Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal are suing to be released from the non-disclosure agreements they signed.

