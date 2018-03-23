Mother, boyfriend indicted in death of Athens County 3-month-old

By Published: Updated:
Christina Leigh Hazlett and Jerry Wayne Andresen, of Athens.

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — The Athens County Prosecutor says a man and woman have been indicted on multiple charges relating to the death of a 3-month-old girl.

Jerry Wayne Andresen, 21, and Christina Leigh Hazlett, 23, were indicted for the following: endangering children (F2), involuntary manslaughter (F1), permitting drug abuse (F5), permitting drug abuse (M1), felonious assault (F2), murder (unspecified felony), aggravated murder (unspecified felony), and 3 counts each of domestic violence (M1) and endangering children (F1).

The Athens News reports Andresen is Hazlett’s boyfriend.

Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn said they are accused of causing the death of Hazlett’s 3-month-old on March 12.

“Andresen and Hazlett are further accused of not only allowing the trafficking of drugs in and out of their residence, in addition to using drugs themselves, but also causing physical harm, not only to each other, but to the infant in the days and weeks leading up to the death of the infant,” he said in a press release.

The cause of the infant’s death has not been released.

